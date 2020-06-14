New leak exposes Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite secret

There's a reason we've put the Samsung Galaxy S20 at the top of our list of best Android phones . It is, plainly, the best Android phone for most people, a masterpiece of phone design that also happens to be the best phone Samsung has ever released.

So, the rumours that a Lite version of this remarkable flagship wasn't entirely unexpected, especially when you consider that earlier this year we got the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, with most of the premium feel of the flagship in place but at a cut-price. It's a slick way to ensure more people have your phone in their hands, especially those that might be scared off by the price of a new smartphone. .

Sammobile, a fairly reliable site when it comes to all things Samsung, has claimed that there's a Galaxy S20 Lite on the way in the not so distant future, with the Korean tech giants developing the phone under the codename of "Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition."

So, what do we expect? The report suggests 128GB storage and One UI 2.5, which is a reskinned version of Android that Samsung has made for the Note 20 series, which is expected to release in August this year. There will also be 5G and non-5G variants.

There's no real information about the S20, but expect the performance to be relatively close, with the company instead making the phone from cheaper materials, preserving the experience while bringing the cost right down.

It's still early days. The S10 Lite came out earlier this year, so expect the S20 Lite to surface early next year, when most people are already getting excited for Samsung's S30. For now, take it as a rumour from a strong source, and we'll have to see what Samsung come up with over the next few months.