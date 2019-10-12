Android 10 now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung has started rolling out the much-anticipated, long-awaited Android 10 firmware update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e – sort of.

The release is making the rounds in South Korea, in beta form, for a small subset of users who registered their interest in the program last week, reports SamMobile.

The testing group will open up to more users in the region on October 14, the fansite adds, before speculating that it should also touch down in the US that same date.

Unfortunately, there's still no word on when the upgrade will reach folks in the UK. Although, if history is any indication, it shouldn't take more than a couple of weeks.

In addition to all the usual exciting baked into Android 10 – including Focus Mode – the release also bundles Samsung's brand new One UI 2.0 user interface.

Here's a look at the full changelog:

(Image credit: SamMobile)

The final version of Android 10 is expected to start rolling out for the Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e in December.