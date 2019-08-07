Samsung Note 10, Note 10+ get surprise EARLY reveal ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

Update: Samsung has unveiled its all-new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ on-stage during its Galaxy Unpacked media event in New York City. Below is the original article, which was published before the hotly-anticipated launch started on August 7, 2019...

Samsung has promised to unveil the "next generation Galaxy" at an exclusive event in New York City today. But if there was any doubt what hardware we're set to see from the South Korean manufacturer, internal marketing materials revealing a truck load of information on the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ have surfaced online.

Technology blog Droid Life published the official materials, which reveal the long-rumoured existence of two Galaxy Note 10 models. According to the latest leaked documentation, Samsung will brand these as Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ – not Galaxy Note 10 Pro as some earlier reports had suggested.

According to the leak, the Note 10 will sport a 6.3-inch display, while the Note 10+ will boast a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen. Both have the same Infinity-O style design with a hole-punch for the selfie camera. Droid Life claims the Note 10 will cost $949 in the US, while the Note 10+ will start from $1,099. Converted, that works out at roughly £780 for the Note 10, and £900 for the Note 10+.

However, Samsung does not typically adjust its pricing based solely on the current exchange rate. For example, the Galaxy Note 9 starts from $999 in the US, while the same model costs £899 in the UK. It's possible we will see a similar price difference on either side of the Atlantic this time around, too.

(Image credit: Droid Life / Samsung)

As the rumours had suggested, the Droid Life leak reveals some new tricks for the trademark S Pen stylus included with the Galaxy Note range.

New air gestures and the ability to remotely switch between camera lenses using the stylus appear to be the headline features. The Galaxy Note 10 series will also sport a new “Superfast Charge” feature that will recharge the handset with “hours of juice” in a few minutes connected to the wall plug, the documentation claims.

(Image credit: Droid Life / Samsung)

Unfortunately, the leaked marketing materials don't get too granular about the internals powering the Galaxy Note 10 series, so we're still a little fussy on some of the specifications coming to the all-new flagship smartphones.

However, the leaked materials do hint at camera upgrades for the range, stating that Note 10 can shoot "beautiful portraits, stunning landscapes and crisp, super-closeups in any light."

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait before we learn everything there is to know about the Galaxy Note 9 successor. Galaxy Unpacked kickstarts today, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 1pm PST / 4PM EDT / 9PM BST. If you like the look of what has leaked already, you can already register your interest to be among the very first to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 right now on Samsung's official website.