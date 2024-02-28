Samsung Galaxy A55 looks to be premium on a mid-range budget, so could save you a bundle

Quick Summary Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy A55 in a couple of weeks and, according to the latest leak, it's looking good. Indeed, you might even consider saving a few bob and opting for the forthcoming handset over the Galaxy S24.

Every year there's a debate to be had over what represents the best value - Samsung's flagship lineup of Galaxy S phones, or the more affordable mid-range Galaxy A range.

That question could become live again very soon, as rumours intensify that the Galaxy A55 is right around the corner, and likely to be one of the best affordable phones out there.

Winfuture is reporting that the phone will launch on 11 March, so in just a couple of weeks' time, and that it'll have some really welcome upgrades compared to the already excellent Galaxy A54 from last year.

These include the addition of an aluminium body for the first time in a Galaxy A5-series phone, which have typically used plastic bodies up until now.

Many of the other reported changes are to bring the Galaxy A55 in line below the newer Samsung Galaxy S phones, including a slightly flatter display to finally walk back completely Samsung's old commitment to curved display edges.

The display itself will apparently be a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel capable of 120Hz refresh rates, which is the same as the Galaxy A54 but nonetheless a great screen.

The triple camera setup doesn't seem to have changed, either - there's still likely to be a 50MP main sensor, an ultrawide and a macro lens.

The phone will be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, which is a nice little option that will give it a power boost over the A54, and there will probably be two versions to choose from. One will have 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and the other will boost those to 8GB and 256GB.

Finally, one other all-important aspect has seemingly leaked - the phone is seemingly likely to cost $449 / £449 / AU $699. That's the same roughly attractive pricing we would have expected, so with some welcome upgrades it's already looking like a compelling package.

So, if you've been enviously looking at someone's Galaxy S24 and trying to work out if you can afford it, you might want to wait just a little longer to see if the Galaxy A55 is friendlier to your wallet.