Rock Band 4 to feature music from The Who, Jack White and more

Harmonix has given us a sneak peak at the set list for Rock Band 4, including the first six songs on the upcoming game.

Dust off your plastic instruments and unite the band – it's nearly time to rock.

Harmonix has revealed Rock Band 4's first six songs. Without further ado, here they are:

Avenged Sevenfold - "Hail to the King"

Fleetwood Mac - "You Make Loving Fun"

Jack White - "Lazaretto"

The Killers - "Somebody Told Me"

Spin Doctors - "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong"

The Who - "The Seeker"

We don't know exactly how many songs will be the final game will include, though Harmonix has promised the soundtrack will be “top-tier.”

The studio confirmed that you'll be able to import all of your past Rock Band DLC tracks, and has even set up a site for song requests. So if there's any tunes you and your mates have a dying urge to rock out to – submit the song title and artist here.

Harmonix product manager Daniel Sussman, however, says that Rock Band 4 will be the only new Rock Band game released for the Xbox One and PS4.

"We don't envision a Rock Band 5, 6, 7 or 8. What we would rather do is build on the Rock Band 4 feature set through very deliberate content and title updates that are developed in collaboration and conversation with our community," he said.

Rock band 4 is scheduled for release later this year on Xbox One and PS4. It'll again compete with the returning Guitar Hero Live, also due to launch in 2015.