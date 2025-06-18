It's been a full 13 days since the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale, promptly selling out, with restocks happening sporadically at various retailers. Today Amazon has added yet another surprise restock.

Grab the Switch 2 deal on Amazon right now

It's for the standalone console, so no Mario Kart World bundle here, but that might suit some people better. However, you'll need some patience, as this Amazon order isn't an overnight delivery – it's scheduled for 30th June delivery instead.

Many had pre-ordered Nintendo's new console – millions, as it turns out, with it being officially the fastest-selling console ever – but if you weren't one of those people, then T3's stock tracker UK has been a guiding light. And you may find more stock there from others prior to the end of the month.

Amazon

The go-to retailer for many people, the Switch 2 in console-only form is now available from the retailer at the usual suggested retail price. It's stating delivery for 30th June, however, so do keep that delay in mind.

It was during my daily update of that very tracking feature today that I spotted Amazon's unexpected new stock addition. It might not be for everyone, of course, given the time delay and lack of Mario – but I think we'll see others stock from Friday 20th June, too, if you want to take that gamble.

My Switch 2 arrived earlier than the official on-sale date, so I've been playing it for two weeks now. I'd recommend buying a microSD Express card to expand storage right away, plus there are these 4 Switch 2 extras which are genuinely essential.

It's easy to see why the console has been so popular – and why it scored a lucrative 5-stars in T3's review. It's got me back into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with that graphical update a great example of the console's improved power, and Mario Kart World is a blast too. The promise of yet more to come is where the console will really shine in coming years though.

So, if you've been missing out on stock and this one sounds like the deal for you, then get to Amazon now. As ever, you'll want to act quick if you're to secure the new console – as I still think Amazon is likely to sell out once people catch wind of this.