Almost two weeks after the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale and (inevitably) promptly sold out, suddenly there's yet another restock on Nintendo's official store – but you'll need to act fast if you want to nab the console.

While many people had pre-ordered Nintendo's new console – millions, it turned out, as the fastest-selling console ever, with over 3.5 million sold in only the first 4 days – but if you weren't one of those people then T3's UK stock tracker has been your guiding light.

While I updated that feature this afternoon, I saw Nintendo Store restock for the console with Mario Kart World bundle. That wasn't there this morning, so it shows the ebb and flow of availabilirt! It's restricted to one per customer, though, and you'll have to be logged in to see it.

Get logged into your Nintendo account and, so long as you haven't purchased a Switch 2 prior, then the Mario Kart World console bundle is back in stock. Let's-a-go!

My Switch 2 arrived a day early, on Wednesday the 4 June, and it's occupied much of my time since. As you can see from my picture at the top of this page I got not only the console, but other essential accessories – and I'd strongly recommend buying a microSD Express card up front.

I can see why the console has been so popular. I've written my full review of this 5-star console and can only foresee it getting better as more and more launches for the platform. Right now, even just to play the new Mario Kart World, it's totally worth it.

During the pre-order stage, many retailers were pushing 'mega bundles', which included a lot of additional accessories that not everyone would otherwise buy. So it's refreshing to see that's not as prevalent now – and Nintendo's stock is as clean and uncluttered as it comes!

Anyway, get to it, people! The Nintendo Switch 2 is now here to buy – and this is currently the only place in the UK to bag a console. There'll be more, no doubt, but straight from the original source is as good as it gets. Good luck!