Cycling: Rapha's new women's All Day Leggings range is drop-dead gorgeous

Do you like Rapha? We sure do, and even more so now that the London-based cycling brand released an eye-catching selection of leggings and shorts designed for women to be worn all day, both on and off the bike. In case you are unfamiliar Rapha, the company is a purveyor of fine cycling goods such as cycling jerseys, cycling shorts, cycling shoes since 2004.

The aptly named Women's All Day Leggings and Shorts come in a range of colours and are available to buy at Rapha from today, 25 February 2021, for a recommended retail price of £80 (leggings) / £60 (shorts).

As Rapha states, "these non-padded leggings and shorts designed to be worn on the bike but just as comfortable on a run, down the shops, at the park, at home, doing yoga...the list goes on. With a pocket the perfect size for a smartphone and other essentials, and flip up hi-vis cuffs for extra visibility when cycling, they're built for everyday life on and off the bike."

Check out the 'City' collection in all its entirety at Rapha now. Make sure you also take a look at the Rapha Archive Sale, there are some real gems to be found there, like this half price Rapha Men's Commuter Lightweight Jacket, now only £47.50.

To help you get back on the saddle – figuratively and literally – Rapha is also 'shining light' on its 'Rapha's Guide to Riding in the City'. This collection of tips and apparel recommendation could come in handy for people who are dusting off their road bikes, ready to take on the world when the lockdown finally lifts in April (hopefully). The guide includes stories from Lucy and Ore, two cyclists based in London, and how riding "helps them navigate their home city." Here is a short video of the two: