Quick Hit: Tile's new Pro Collection will stop you losing your keys, stylishly

We've always been big fans of Tile Bluetooth location trackers here at T3.com, they're an affordable and reliable way of keeping track of your valuables. Now they're getting more stylish and more sporty, with Tile's new Pro range.

The new collection is the company's most advanced yet, and it comes in two flavours, Tile Style and Tile Sport.

Both offer notable hardware upgrades, including double the Bluetooth range (now up to 61 metres), and double the volume of its predecessors.

The new devices also look a bit more premium and a little less techy, with the Tile Sport featuring a rugged tread and graphite ring which screams durability, while the Tile Style is framed in a champagne gold ring with more subtle satin white interior.

The new range is accompanied by an updated Tile app, with features specifically designed for the new products.

You can now adjust the volume of your Tile, and choose from two additional ringtones.

There's also a more accurate proximity meter, which visually lets you know if you're getting closer or further away from the item.

And finally, if you're an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant user, you'll be able to ask your virtual assistant, "Alexa, ask Tile where my keys are". This question will either ring the Tile if its in Bluetooth range, or provide you with a last known location.

Google Assistant support is available now for all Tile devices, and an Amazon Alexa skill is coming later this month.

The Tile Pro collection is available today with individual tags starting at £29.99 each, or £49.99 for a two-pack.

