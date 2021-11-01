PS5 restock: where to grab a PlayStation 5 console this week and avoid the Black Friday chaos

Black Friday is looming, and many people are still naturally searching for a PlayStation 5 before the chaos of it all begins. As we enter November, the PS5 will now have been on the market for one whole year, with the bad news being that it's still not that easy to secure.

The good news is that lots of retailers across the UK are receiving regular shipments, with several of them hopefully due to drop stock in the coming days/weeks. It was a fantastic seven day period for consumers last week, with PS5 stock going live across Amazon , Argos , BT , GAME , and Smyths Toys. Meanwhile, John Lewis has already confirmed its next go-live date.

Now to the week ahead. While official information is a little thin on the ground for the moment, you only need to look at how many retailers dropped stock last week to see how quickly things can change. To keep up-to-date with all the latest details, make sure to bookmark the official T3 PS5 restock tracker , as well as the PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, which boasts over 190,000 followers.

Sony held its latest PlayStation State of Play event last week, showcasing upcoming games from third-party developers:

Let's start with GAME. Remarkably, GAME dropped stock for the fourth consecutive week on October 28th, with several now believing the retailer could make it five in five in a few days time. Typically, the store has its restock in the second half of the week and does offer plenty of options, from disc and digital to bundles and accessories.

Always go for bundles to be in with the best chance of taking one home. Ideally, avoid Spider-Man: Miles Morales too, as it's usually one of the fastest to go.

We then have Argos, who potentially may look to have it's third restock in three weeks. While not the most reliable of online services, Argos is great with offering consoles in physical stores. We've seen literally hundreds of people sharing their successes across social media from simply visiting their local store on the day. The bonus is that you walk away console in hand, so no waiting around to start playing the latest next-gen games.

Finally, we'd like to draw your attention to Asda. Going off previous stock patterns, Asda should be due a restock this week. It previously released PS5 stock on September 30th and October 19th, so you can see our thinking here. If it does happen, then expect sometime between Tuesday to Thursday in the morning – like as early as 8AM BST. It sold out its allotted stock in 30 minutes so this scenario definitely favours though willing to get up early.

