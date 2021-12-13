PS5 restock: here's where to get a PlayStation 5 console this week

As 2021 begins to draw to a close, many of us are still frantically searching every nook and cranny across the web in hope of receiving the best Christmas present imaginable: a PlayStation 5. More than 12 months on and yet those damn next-gen machines are still ridiculously tricky to come by.

Well, the good news is that in the run-up to the holidays, Sony is doing its best to make sure retailers have enough stock to satisfy consumer demand. Not to mention, the platform holder has constantly put up its own supply of PS5 stock since expanding its PlayStation Direct store to Europe in November.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

Sticking with Sony first, it last put stock live on December 9th and December 6th. With that in mind, we're pretty confident it will once again put stock up for sale multiple times this week. To add further credibility to this prediction, the PlayStation Direct store has sent out exclusive invites before opening the queue to the public eight times since November 15th. These sell out incredibly fast, so make sure to be online the minute one drops.

The next most likely culprit we'd put good money on is GAME. After rumours pointed to a big restock at the tail end of last week, the retailer ended up being a no-show. That's why we're convinced a restock is imminent. GAME last went live on November 30th (Tuesday) and the time before that on November 17th (Wednesday), so likely something mid-week.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

Finally, our third big call for the week is Amazon. Again, another one that is overdue after failing to appear on December 8th as some restock trackers predicated. This date has been pushed on a week to December 15th, which makes a lot of sense considering the retailer always goes live on a Wednesday and this is the last real chance before Christmas to secure a console. You must be an Amazon Prime member to make the purchase.

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now

Of course, we often get unannounced drops such as the likes of ShopTo and Studio that went live recently. One of these unannounced drops is BT (via PS5 Stock UK), which will go live today (December 13th) from 9AM UK time. To get a PS5 from BT, make sure to read our handy guide.