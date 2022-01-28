PS5 restock: GAME's next PlayStation 5 stock drop window confirmed

PlayStation 5 stock drops have been very sporadic since the beginning of 2022, with no signs suggesting this will change anytime soon. At the very least, a good number of retailers seem to be bringing in a reasonably regular supply of the PS5 consoles – one of the biggest being GAME.

GAME last had a restock on January 18, with everything from disc and digital PS5 consoles to various bundles and accessories. The best games on offer were Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and FIFA 22. Deliveries were all made by January 26, so hence why a new restock date has been revealed.

According to GAME's website for PS5 bundles, a release date of February 18 has been slated meaning a restock should not be that far away. This has further been backed up by the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, suggesting a stock drop will take place in the first half of February. Going off previous history, we believe GAME could go live on either February 8 or February 15.

This new delivery date of February 18 (priority orders normally receive their delivery a bit earlier) makes the most sense, as that is currently scheduled to be the worldwide launch of Horizon Forbidden West , one of PlayStation's biggest exclusive games of the year.

Anyone looking at securing a PS5 from GAME should go for bundles to be in the best chance of walking away with a console in time for Horizon. It's also worth reading our handy tips guide ahead of time designed to help you beat the bots. More details are expected in the coming days/weeks, which naturally we'll update you on.