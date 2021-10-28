PS5 restock: GAME stock is now live – grab a console before Black Friday

GAME has gone live with PS5 stock this morning, as scheduled. Head on over to GAME's website to pick one up before they all run out. The retailer still has plenty of stock, however, mostly bundles are now leftover. Don't wait!

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

This is now the fourth week in a row that GAME has gone live with a new shipment of PS5 stock. GAME operates a one console per customer system, so any further orders will be cancelled. Delivery is expected to be made on November 4th, with those opting for priority delivery receiving the console on November 1st.

While both disc and digital consoles are available, we always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing one. Try to avoid anything with Spider-Man: Miles Morales as it normally sells out the fastest. We recommend going for this Ratchet and Clank and FIFA 22 bundle.

As we originally reported, GAME confirmed it would go live with stock this morning:

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

As always, the stock on the site isn't necessarily a true reflection of what's available, so don't close the window. Perseverance and patience are key! We got through to the purchase screen in just under 30 minutes, so it is possible.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X stock tracker so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as possible.