PS5 launch day CHAOS as Currys cancels ALL PlayStation 5 orders

The PS5 is having its second and final launch this week in the UK and Europe, and one retailer that promised a stock drop today has just broken the news that actually, that's not happening after all.

Currys was amongst the retailers we've been watching today for where to buy the PS5 and it abruptly dropped out of the running without telling anyone why. In the face of the relentless demand and diminishing supplies, the news is going to mess up a lot of eager PS5 fans' days.

🚨PS5 Update🚨There will be no PS5s available to buy today. We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock.Please check our social channels for further updates on availability 🎮November 19, 2020

Gamers were expecting Currys' launch day orders to open this morning at 9AM, after the store confirmed the drop time on Twitter yesterday. At just after 9AM, the account tweeted that the inventory go live was put on hold, saying it would follow up with more updates.

In the meantime, retailers like Very and Amazon UK were prepping for their console launches, which were scheduled for later in the day.

Finally, around two and a half hours late, the Currys Twitter account stirred for one final tweet, dropping a bombshell that did not go down well at all :

"There will be no PS5s available to buy today.

"We know that this is disappointing news, and we are working super hard to get more stock.

"Please check our social channels for further updates on availability."

The console has been selling out at lightning fast speeds, suggesting there are bots at play, making it even more difficult for legitimate buyers to get theirs hands on one. Meanwhile, eBay is overflowing with PS5 consoles, with one Digital Edition apparently selling for £5,100.

Sony has promised more PS5s will be with retailers both before and after Christmas, so rather than fill the pockets of PS5 scalpers, if you can hold out and buy your console from a bona fide retailer for the RRP of £450, then you should.

Whether or not Currys has stock to allocate further down the line, or it found itself coming up short, we don't know. But if more consoles become available, we'll let keep you updated.