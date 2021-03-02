PS5 and PS4 users can get Ratchet and Clank for FREE – and it's available NOW

Spring is in the air; it even feels like the beginning of brighter days. And, on this note of optimism, March also signals the beginning of Sony’s Play at Home initiative, bringing with it the first in a line of free games for PS4 and PS5 users.

PlayStation users can grab a digital copy of the first game, Ratchet and Clank, completely free from March 1. It doesn’t require you to own a PlayStation Plus subscription, so you can go right ahead and download it without incurring any charge.

Made by the game developer, Insomniac Games, Ratchet and Clank was re-released back in 2016, serving as a fleshy reboot to the original 2002 game that was popular on the PlayStation 2.

It follows news of Sony fixing a frustrating system issue that plagued certain PS5 users, forcing their Sony console to download sub-optimal quality PS5 games that couldn't harness the full graphics power of the PS5 system. They were, in effect, PS4 titles.

Those lucky enough to nab a PS5 with the help of our PS5 stock tracker have had to contend with rampant supply issues that have threatened to spill over into the Android arena, impairing production of our best Android phones. If you did already own Sony's next-gen console, you can already play Ratchet and Clank with PS Plus through PlayStation Plus Collection. Lucky you indeed!

Now, all users can get the download totally free. In terms of times, you can grab the title from March 1 at 8pm PST, and March 2 at 4am GMT/ 5am CET. It's redeemable up until March 31 at 8pm PST, and April 1 4am GMT / 5am CET.

It’s easy to play: plug the title into the PS Store search engine, then add the game to your respective library on the PS Store. The good news is that players can hold on to the game for eternity; it doesn’t expire after a set amount of time, nor does it vanish from your library, meaning you can play until your heart’s content. And, importantly, no PS Plus subscription is required to download and enjoy the game.

It's a fantastic action-adventure game for filling those lockdown evenings, setting players in good stead for the upcoming launch of the new installment, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, arriving exclusively to PS5 on June 11.

If it's any consolation to Xbox Series X users, Microsoft's next-gen console does seem to be slightly easier to get than the PS5 through our Xbox Series X stock tracker at the moment, but that's not saying much in the current climate. Those who prefer the Xbox Series X can also browse our best Xbox Series X games for the pick of the best.

While users wait in anticipation for news concerning the PS5 Slim or PS5 Pro, it's worth getting stuck into this Ratchet and Clank gaming freebie to pass away that pandemic downtime. On top of this, over the next four months, Sony plans to release several more free games, alongside further entertainment offers. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Pocket-lint