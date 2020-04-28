PS4: Sony confirms The Last Of Us Part 2 will be released in June

PlayStation fans stuck inside due to lockdown are likely waiting anxiously on details of the next great game to grace their screens: The Last Of Us Part 2, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2013's blockbuster hit. As Part 1 was widely considered one of the best games of all times, fans were left distraught when it was announced Part 2 wasn't going to make its May 29 release date due to the ongoing health crisis.

Fortunately, fans won't have too long to wait. In a tweet (and a post on the official PlayStation blog ) Sony announced Part 2 would be finally released, after all these years, on June 19. Check out the statement below:

Updated release dates: The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima come to PS4 this summer: https://t.co/RvMfBI8nxL pic.twitter.com/5AAPgO6tFwApril 27, 2020

Big news. The long-gestating game has been in production since 2014, so to finally experience the next chapter in the story of Joel and Ellie will be an exercise in delayed gratification.

Of course, it's not all sunshine: Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima, the epic open-world actioner set in feudal Japan, has been delayed until July 17. Originally set for June 26, gamers won't be able to unleash their inner samurai until later in the year.



(Image credit: Sucker Punch Prductions)

Both games are top of most PlayStation fans' list of most-anticipated titles: set to be some of the PS4's last blockbusters before the next-gen PS5 consumes all the headlines, we're expecting both games to benefit from being released in the PS4's twilight by using every ounce of power the console has to offer. And, perhaps, a PS5 port in the not-too-distant future.

Liked this?