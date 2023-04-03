Want £200 off a new GoPro HERO11? Then check out this cheap action cam deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What's better than a new GoPro? A cheap GoPro deal, obviously. And GoPro offers don't get much better than this: you can now get a GoPro HERO11 Black for a friendly price of £350 ( was £550 ) if you order it with a 1-Year GoPro Subscription (£50), the latter which includes unlimited cloud backup and auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quik app, up to 50% off on other GoPro products and no-questions-asked camera replacement. That's the best GoPro for 27% off. Nice.

(opens in new tab) GoPro HERO11 Black: was £550 , now £350 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

The most capable GoPro to date, the HERO11 Black, can shoot cinematic 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 videos (with 24.7-megapixel stills from video) and 27-megapixel high-res photos. Price includes HERO11 Black camera, carrying case, Enduro Rechargeable Battery, curved adhesive mounts, mounting buckle, thumb screw and USB-C cable. Until stock lasts!

Not surprisingly, the GoPro HERO11 Black is also right at the top of our best action camera roundup. "The HERO11 Black is in many ways the ultimate in incremental evolution. It's a better camera than the GoPro Hero 10 Black, especially with its brilliantly boosted colour palette and improved user options, but looks and feels the same as its predecessor," we said in our GoPro Hero 11 Black review.

There are other action cams on offer at GoPro, like the HERO8 Black, which is now only £200 (opens in new tab) ( was £330 ), also when purchased with a 1-year GoPro Subscription. The HERO8 can shoot 4K videos and 12-megapixel photos with video stabilisation from HyperSmooth 2.0. Like other GoPros, it's also waterproof to 33ft (10 ATM) and is quite rugged.

The GoPro Hero11 Black Mini can also be yours for less when bought with a subscription. Instead of paying full price ( RRP £450 ), you can own this nifty little device for only £300 (opens in new tab) (plus £50 for the subscription). The HERO11 Black Mini weighs only 133 grams and is capable of shooting 5.3K60/2.7K240 video with HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilisation with Horizon Lock built-in.

