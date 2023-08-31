Philips Hue and Matter: what does the new update mean and when will it happen?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you know your stuff when it comes to smart home tech, Matter is a name that will be familiar to you. As a universal device communication system, it allows smart home products to talk to one another, syncing up their controls and ultimately making your smart home experience easier. It's pretty impressive if you haven't gathered that already.

With IFA 2023 taking place in Berlin this week, we were expecting some Matter news to appear somewhere, especially as it's the perfect time for smart home companies to discuss new updates or software. Well, Philips Hue have done exactly that and on the first day - wow!

After months of uncertainty, Signify has today announced that the Philips Hue Bridge is finally being updated to support Matter. We've been told that a software update will be released in September, allowing users to connect their Philips Hue products to other Matter-supported devices and apps. This now means that every existing Philips Hue product, from their smart bulbs to their entertainment system, will now work with Matter.

What do I need to know?

So the main thing to know is that the Matter update will come to the Philips Hue Bridge, not to the individual lights themselves. However, this isn't a significant discrepancy as the Bridge is the hub that controls all of the lighting products and accessories anyways. Although, if you control your Philips Hue lights via bluetooth instead of the Bridge itself, you won't be able to access the update. Read our guide on the Philips Hue Bridge for more information on this!

Whilst Philips Hue lights already work with smart home products such as an Amazon Alexa or Google Home, this Matter software update will allow users to connect their lights to any devices on Matter's compatibility list.

We've been told that the update will roll out in September, but Signify haven't released an exact date at the time of writing this article.

What do I need to do?

The good news is that you won't need to do anything on your part! The Philips Hue Bridge comes with its automatic updates setting turned on, so unless you've manually switched it off, you don't need to do a thing.

What are the other new releases from Philips Hue?

After weeks of rumours, Philips Hue finally confirmed that they are entering the world of smart home security. Known as Philips Hue Secure, the new system allows you to monitor your home in real time, offering instant motion alerts and unique light and sound alarms to help deter intruders. The system is on the pricey side which is to be expected when it comes to Philips Hue, but they look great. We're excited about this one!

There are 4 products included in the range: a wired indoor/outdoor camera (£174.99/€199.99), a battery-powered indoor/outdoor camera (£219.99/€249.99), floodlight camera (£299.99/€349.99) and contact sensors (£34.99/€39.99). Each of the cameras have a clear 1080p HD video feed with night vision, featuring end-to-end encryption by default which ensures any video clips, snapshots, and live view remain private. The contact sensor sends real-time notifications when it's opened or closed, and can automate user's lights to turn on anywhere else in the home.

They've also announced a new generation of the popular Philips Hue Festavia string lights, available in 3 different lengths. The launch also sees the introduction of the new Philips Hue MR16 smart bulb, allowing users to bring Philips Hue smart lighting to conventional spotlights anywhere in the home. The bulb works on the same 12 V low voltage as standard MR16 bulbs, making them compatible with most transformers

Check out the full release for more information!