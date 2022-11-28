Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal takes 50% off annual plans today only

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Today only, the Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal takes 50% off annual plans for the first year – the services best and cheapest price ever! Available today only, this is an extremely limited time offer that we guarantee won't be back for some time.

Cyber Monday streaming deals offer some of the biggest discounts throughout the year, and Paramount Plus – which is already the best streaming service for saving money (opens in new tab) due to it's cheap intro price to start – is a must-grab at this Cyber Monday discount price.

Check out the Paramount Plus Cyber Monday deal here (opens in new tab)

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab), which is arguably one of the best streaming services available right now, It's super affordable and features tons of premium shows and content, along with live TV in some cases, that other streaming services just can't beat.

From captivating original series including 1883, Seal Team, and Criminal Minds: Evolution to Hollywood blockbusters like Sonic 2 and Orphan: First Kill, this premium streaming service is an incredible bargain at this 50% of Cyber Monday deal price. That's not even mentioning the live sports streaming that can be added on, including NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, SEC on CBS, and more.