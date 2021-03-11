Oppo Find X3 Pro livestream: how to watch Oppo's launch event today

Oppo is gearing up to reveal its upcoming flagship, the Oppo Find X3 Pro today, and given the proliferation of the company's smartphones in Europe recently, and its foray into foldable alternatives like the rollable Oppo x 2021 revealed last year, it's worth tuning in to see what it has up its sleeve.

The big USP of the Oppo Find X3 Pro is that it's a "color powerhouse" and if the new series of smartphones is anything like the premium experience delivered by the Oppo Find X2, we're in for a treat.

Here's everything you need to know about the event, and when and where you can tune in to watch the smartphone reveal.

Oppo Find X3 event: how to watch

The Oppo Find X3 is set to debut during Oppo's livestream event today, March 11, at 3.30AM PT / 6.30AM ET / 11.30AM GMT / 12.30PM CET. You can watch the livestream event on YouTube but we've made it super easy for you by embedding the stream above.

Oppo Find X3 event: What to expect

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo has been giving is some pretty generous glimpses at the Oppo Find X3 Pro; so much so that we've gotten a good look at the rear of the device and that sizeable camera bump. The Pro model is set for a global launch, while the vanilla model is unlikely to launch outside of China.

Oppo has shared some details on the Find X3 Pro, saying it houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. It's also been raving about the "billion colour" display which is a product of its "10-bit Full-path Colour Management System".

We're expecting a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED screen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The Oppo Find X3 Pro reportedly features a 50MP primary shooter, 50MP ultra wide lens, a telephoto lens, and a microlens camera complete with its own ring light.

Alongside the Oppo Find X3 Pro, we may also see the cheaper Find X3 Lite, and mid-range Find X2 Neo, but there's not long to for the official reveal.