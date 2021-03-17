Currys PS5 Priority Pass explained: here's how and when you can use it to get a PS5

UK retailer Currys has rolled out a raffle system in an attempt to give gamers a fair chance of getting their hands on a PS5, without the hassle of dealing with crashing websites, and online queues that go on for hours only to end in disappointment. It follows in the footsteps of fellow retailer BOX, which adopted a ballot system for its Xbox Series X stock.

If you've been following our PS5 stock tracker, you'll have seen the massive March PS5 restock in action, and if you want to maximise your chances of successfully bagging a console, we suggest you check out T3's roundup of top retailer tips for securing a PS5; but the battle against bots and scalpers wages on, and Currys' new system should help level the playing field.

With Currys' PS5 Priority Pass, gamers can register for "a chance to buy a PS5". Just fill out your details, including name, address, and email, and Currys will randomly pick the 'winners'. Lucky entrants will be emailed a PS5 Priority Pass that contains a unique PS5 buying code, and details of your local Currys store to buy your PS5 from. The pass is only valid for 72 hours, so be sure to check your inbox and junk mail folder so you don't miss out!

Currys has clarified on Twitter that the PS5 Priority Pass isn't for online orders, saying that once its "stores reopen and stock is available again, successful entrants will be notified by email with further instructions." UK lockdown restrictions lift on April 12, so we expect emails to go out around that time, after which you can head down to the allocated location to pick up your PS5 console.

Meanwhile, Sony is sending out invites to buy a PS5 to customers, although this is online only. There's an Amazon PS5 restock tomorrow, and gamers in the UK have more PS5 restocks to look forward to both this week and next!

As we always remind you, the PS5 isn't region locked and some retailers ship internationally, so make sure you check out your options to maximised your chances of getting hold of a PS5. If they don't ship abroad, there's always freight forwarders to consider, as well as any friends and family in other countries you can rope into helping you get the console shipped to your address if you're really struggling with local retailers.

If the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S are more your speed, be sure to check out T3's Xbox Series X stock tracker.