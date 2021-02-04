Oppo Find X3 Pro sets it sights on Samsung Galaxy S21 with its fancy new camera

The Oppo Find X3 series is gearing up for launch, and it looks like Oppo is upping its game with a quad camera array that includes a unique macro camera complete with its own ring light that the company is touting as a "microscope."

The Oppo Find X3 series is set to feature a base, Pro, and Lite model, and not only have we got official renders to drool over, but we've got the specs to boot. It is, of course, only the Oppo Find X3 Pro that's going to be sporting the fancy quad lens setup; the Oppo Find X3 Lite is essentially just the Oppo Reno 5 for the western market.

That's according to tipster Evan Blass, who's shared images and specs of both smartphones in the runup to their release, currently pegged for late March, or early April. That being the case, all eyes are on the Oppo Find X3 Pro, that pairs its camera array with a 6.7-inch display that boasts the same dynamic refresh rate of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and supports end-to-end 10-bit color.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The Oppo Find X3 Pro is set to house the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, dual cell 4500mAh battery with support for 65-watt SuperVOOC 2.0 wired fast-charging, and 30-watt VOOC Air wireless charging, which offers the same speed as OnePlus' Warp Charge.

The camera setup will comprise a 50MP wide angle + 50MP ultra wide + 13MP telephoto with optical zoom + 3MP macro camera. The macro camera is capable of 25x zoom and is framed by a circular flash, which Blass speculates will garner a lot of attention in Oppo's marketing campaign, acting as a microscope.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Elsewhere, the Oppo Find X3 Pro will provide a small quality of life upgrade with its dual-body antenna design for the NFC module; so you won't have to tap the back of your phone to make payments on your smartphone anymore, as it'll register regardless of which side you're presenting to a scanner.

On the design front, expect to see a curved rear panel, which Blass says is going to be either a 'ceramic glaze-like or matte-frosted glass'. That's always a risky play, as we saw this week the Samsung Galaxy S21 series and how the glass-backed models were absolutely wrecked in a drop test.

There's not too long to wait before we see the Oppo Find X3 series launch, but it looks stunning, and we can't wait to see more.

Source: Evan Blass via Voice