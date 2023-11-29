OnePlus 12 will be the brightest smartphone in the class

The OnePlus 12 launch in China is just days away, and details on the upcoming flagship phone continue to spill out. The latest leak points towards a dazzlingly bright display.

Tipster Digital Chat Station posted a lengthy message on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo with a bunch of images, detailing the screen technology in the OnePlus 12.

The (auto-translated) post claims the OnePlus 12 display will be 6.82 inches in size with a 2K resolution of 3168 x 1440, which results in a pixel density of 510ppi for sharp, crisp visuals. Plus, it’ll also have a 120Hz refresh rate for super-smooth scrolling.

Compared to the OnPlus 11 , the screen on the OnePlus 12 looks set to be slightly larger (vs 6.7-inch) with a lower pixel density (vs 525ppi) - however the eye-catching spec in this leak is the display’s peak brightness.

Digital Chat Station says - with the support of a number of images which back up the claim - the OnePlus 12 display will be able to hit an industry-leading max brightness of 4500 nits - a significant leap from previous rumours .

That’s much higher than its predecessor which maxed out at just 1300 nits, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra peaks at 1750 nits and the iPhone 15 Pro Max tops out at 2000 nits.

This ultra-high peak brightness, if true, will mean the OnePlus 12 screen will be easy to see even in particularly bright sunlight, but the likelihood is if you’re watching or gaming with HDR on, the peak brightness will be capped at a lower level.

A top Android phone

The OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be one of the best Android phones of 2024, with the brand already showing us what the handset will look like and confirming it will feature a powerful Sony-made 64MP camera .

Earlier rumours also claim the OnePlus 12 will feature 100W wired charging , 50W wireless charging, and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

While the China launch of the OnePlus 12 takes place on 5 December, the global introduction for the handset will either happen later in December, or in January. Either way, there's not long left to wait to see what the flagship phone has in store for us.