Omega’s latest James Bond watch is a platinum-gold masterpiece

As the next James Bond film No Time To Die edges ever-nearer, Omega has announced a new platinum-gold version of the Seamaster Diver 300M, as worn by 007 in his latest outing.

The watch is the latest instalment in a long line of dive watches made by Omega and worn by Bond. The partnership stretches all the way back to Goldeneye from 1995, and has made the Swiss watchmaker synonymous with Britain’s favourite spy.

The new model is called the Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond Numbered Edition, and is packed full of 007 details for movie fans to pore over. The 42mm case, normally made of stainless steel, is instead crafted from platinum-gold, with a matching plate on its side showing the unique number of each watch produced.

Platinum-gold is also used for the buckle of the watch’s black leather strap, while the bezel is made from black ceramic with a platinum diving scale, and the dial is black enamel with an 18K white gold Bond-style spiralling gun-barrel design.

(Image credit: Omega)

Like earlier versions of Bond’s latest timepiece launched in 2019, the Numbered Edition features a hidden number 50 within the luminous Super-LumiNova of the 10 o’clock index, marking the 50th anniversary of the James Bond film franchise. There is also a 007 logo at the 7 o’clock position on the white enamel minute track, plus 18K white gold hands, indexes, and the Bond family coat-of-arms at 12 o’clock.

The coat-of-arms is featured again on the sapphire crystal case back, where it has been laser engraved and filled with platinum. That sapphire gives a view through to the Omega Co-Axial Master Chronograph Calibre 8807 mechanical movement.

Lastly, the watch, which comes with a second rubber strap, is sold in a Globe-Trotter suitcase, bound by NATO-inspired straps.