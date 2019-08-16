North Face backpacks sale: 8 essential styles now on offer

While the thought of going back to school isn’t all that fun, you do get to choose a new backpack (new term, new backpack, it’s the rules!), and that’s always fun! And when it comes to backpacks, The North Face take things seriously.

From comfort to functionality and style, The North Face have an overwhelming range of options to choose from, some of which may look all the same to you.

However, if we’re taking things seriously, you want to make sure you’ve weighed up your options before you commit to the bag you’re going to use for the next academic year. Lucky for you, we’ve picked out some of the best backpacks from The North Face to make your decision easier.

Check out our round up below.

The North Face Surge Backpack | Blacks | Was £115.00 | Now £73.60 using code AUG20

The Surge backpack means business, so if you’re someone who likes to be super-organised, you’ll love this backpack. Known to be a “mobile office”, this 31-litre backpack has dedicated compartments for all your tech, paperwork and more. It’s big on comfort, too, with a FlexVent suspension system that supports and stabilises the bag on your back, keeps it breathable and offers extra support through a sternum strap, lumbar support panel and removeable waist belt.View Deal

The North Face Vault Daypack | Blacks | Was £60.00 | Now £38.40 using code AUG20

Commuters will love this convenient and lightweight day pack, especially during the winter months with its reflective accenting for greater visibility in the dark (cyclists take note!). It’s slim design means it doesn’t feel to bulky on the back but you’ll be surprised how roomy it remains inside, with a 15-inch laptop sleeve that comes with extra padding to ensure it remains unscathed during your commute. With a padded mesh back panel and sternum strap, this backpack will remain comfy even on the longest of commutes.View Deal

The North Face Borealis Backpack | Blacks | Was £90.00 | Now £62.97

The Borealis is the perfect size backpack for all your school gear plus your gym/PE kit. At 28 litres it has a dedicated laptop compartment and tablet compartment, both of which are padded for extra protection, and it also has a fleece lined pocket for smaller valuables such as sunglasses. This backpack is super comfy with a removable waist belt, sternum strap and the FlexVent back suspension system, which will make you feel like you’re not carrying anything at all!View Deal

The North Face Women's Jester Pack | Amazon | Was £65.00 | Now £44.45

This backpack is designed with women in mind, with shoulder straps that contour to your frame and a FlexVent suspension system for maximum comfort. Ideal for school books and laptops, you’ll also have an extra padded compartment for tablets and secure zip pockets for other valuables. This simple yet functional design is lightweight and perfect for all-day comfort and organisation.View Deal

The North Face Men's Berkeley Backpack | Amazon | Was £50.00 | Now £33.42

If you’re looking to keep it simple, then here’s a backpack that does just what it says on the tin. The Berkley Backpack is stylish, convenient and durable. It has a simple main compartment with a few pockets to ensure your things are safely stowed, and it can hold around 11 litres which is perfect for carrying school books. The classic design is fashionable and all that’s needed if you’re simply taking it to school and back each day.View Deal

The North Face Chimera 18 Daypack | Amazon | Was £100.00 | Now £68.95

This slim style from The North Face is compact, light and fits closely to the body with the integrated dyno cinch system, which compresses the load and takes pressure off the back and shoulders – ideal for heavy books or laptops! Compartments are easy to access without having to take the whole pack off and the front pocket allows quick access to your accessories and valuables. It also has a hydration compartment, so this bag is ideal for taking on a school trip or out on walks. View Deal

The North Face Mini Crevasse Backpack | Amazon | Was £80.00 | Now £53.95

Another great backpack for staying organised, The North Face Mini Crevasse Backpack has a pocket for everything! Pens, pencils, phones and notepads all have their very own home in the two front compartments which are easily accessible, while laptops, tablets and books all have their own designated area in the main compartment. This backpack is super smart and is more like a briefcase for the back, and can also be carried by the top handles, too.

The North Face Women’s Electra Backpack | Amazon | £54.80

The Electra backpack is specifically designed with women in mind, with a back panel and shoulder straps that fit to the female frame. The bag is made from soft, breathable mesh and comes in a variety of colours which look smart and sophisticated compared to the typical sporty look and feel of The North Face backpacks. This bag comes with a fleece-lined laptop sleeve and other pockets for your valuables and while it looks small it is deceptively spacious!View Deal

Didn't find what you were looking for here? Check out The North Face backpacks on sale at the sites below:

Liked this?