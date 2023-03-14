Noblechairs overtake the competition with renewed Mercedes-AMG partnership

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're at the absolute pinnacle of an E-sports career, it stands to reason that you'd be supported by some of the best accessory manufacturers in the game. That's exactly what the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS team have with Noblechairs. We're big fans of Noblechairs here at T3 – they make some of the best gaming chairs on the market right now.

I recently got hands on with the Noblechairs Hero ST TX, while the Noblechairs Epic Series bagged a five-star review last year for its comfort and stylish design. When it comes to extended sitting sessions, you're in safe hands here.

Today, Noblechairs announced the continuation of their support for the Mercedes-AMG E-sports team. The partnership also features other brands on the Overclockers roster, bringing the best gaming headsets and gaming keyboards to the team.

What's more, fans of the team can pick up the Noblechairs Epic gaming chair in a special Mercedes-AMG covering. That means users can get the same experience as their favourite virtual drivers, in the comfort of their own home.

The chair base is powder-coated with the iconic silver that Mercedes is known for, with green stitching to match their logo. Vegan-friendly faux leather covers the chair, with carbon fibre-effect detailing for added racing credentials. The Mercedes logo is stitched into the front and back of the headrest, as well as the head and lumbar cushions.

Elsewhere, the chair follows the same form as the regular Epic model. Users get 4D armrests, a supportive and deformation-resistant cold foam seat with a steel frame, and an aluminium base.