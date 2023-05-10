Nintendo Switch 2 release date could be later than we expected

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It appears to be safe to buy the latest Zelda game, Tears of The Kingdom, without worrying about an upgraded Nintendo Switch console arriving before you have time to finish it.

According to an interview with Bloomberg (opens in new tab) Nintendo President, Shuntaro Furukawa, mentioned that no new or upgraded hardware is considered in Nintendo’s forecasts for the next 12 months.

This would seemingly rule out both a Nintendo Switch 2 and a mid-generation refresh Nintendo Switch Pro, which is a shame considering Nintendo's system has been lagging behind rivals in terms of raw performance for some time now.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 so it has had a good run, and Nintendo can claim it as a success, having sold 125 million units worldwide. However, sales are starting to dwindle, with profits reportedly more than halving, as everyone who wanted a Switch now seemingly has one.

Considering the increasing ease of obtaining a PlayStation 5, and the arrival of the Steam Deck (and ROG Ally), Nintendo is facing increased competition with an inferior machine. In the last few years, Nintendo’s software releases have been key to maintaining the system’s popularity as it hasn’t received a hardware upgrade since the 2021-released Nintendo Switch OLED upgrade.

Conversely, some are still confident that we could see an upgraded or even an entirely new model of the Nintendo Switch sooner rather than later. There is a sizeable gap in Nintendo’s launch schedule after Tears of the Kingdom, with Pikmin 4 one of the only major releases left in 2023.