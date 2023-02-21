Is a Nintendo Switch 2 on the way? The UK Government seems to think so...

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been nearly six years since the Nintendo Switch launched. Since then, it's become a cult classic, earning favour with vast swathes of users. It's often described as the perfect family entertainment device, or a great option for gamers-on-the-go.

Aside from the introduction of the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2021, the format has been relatively static. But that could be all about to change, as rumours of a Nintendo Switch 2 have started to surface again – and from an unlikely source.

Documentation (opens in new tab) released by the Competition and Markets Authority – a branch of the UK Government dedicated to regulating competition in the UK – appears to elude to a new device in the series. The documentation relates to the proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft – a move which could bring blockbuster titles like Call of Duty to Nintendo Switch.

Within it is a section on the Switch's cloud gaming credentials. It reads, "Nintendo’s cloud gaming service is only available on the Nintendo Switch device and [REDACTED]."

It's not exactly a billboard poster with a release date, but it's a good indication that something was part of their considerations which we aren't supposed to know about just yet. No further specs or information can be found, but it's conceivable that the device in question is a second-generation version of the original Switch – particularly given how long it's been since it was unveiled.

What upgrades would we like to see on the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, not lots. Part of the reason why the original design has been so popular, and managed to stand the test of time, is that it really hit the mark.

Personally, I'd like to see the screen get a boost. It currently supports a maximum resolution of 1080p, but a 4k screen would be a welcome upgrade – particularly if some popular PS5 and Xbox titles are to join the fray. In addition, I'd hope to see an upgraded processor, to make the most of more intensive titles.

Whatever happens, it's safe to assume something is in the works – so watch this space for more details as they come forward.