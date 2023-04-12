The Asus ROG Ally could be here sooner than we thought

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The handheld gaming space seems to be having something of a revival right now. The popularity of the Steam Deck proved the market existed, and now others are looking to get in on the action.

Arguably the most exciting potential newcomer is the Asus ROG Ally. Originally themed as an April Fools Day joke, the ROG Ally is a real thing – and it could be here sooner than we thought.

That's according to tech tipster, SnoopyTech (opens in new tab), who said as much in a recent tweet. Snoopy has a great track record for leaking upcoming tech products, giving the rumour added credence.

There is no confirmed date right now, but rumours had been circulating of a November release. Was this tweet designed to quash those claims? Maybe.

When the device was confirmed, popular tech YouTuber, Linus Tech Tips (opens in new tab), got hands on with the device. Linus went through some details about the device and gave some insight into what users could expect.

He also might have given away just how imminent the product is, though. When discussing the potential cost of the device, Linus said, "we won't know the exact price of this device until it shows up on Best Buy shelves and around the world in the next few months."

And while it's possible that was just an off-the-cuff comment, coupled with the SnoopyTech tweet, I think it was more literal. If true, it could mean the handset launches at some point this summer.

I'm all for it. The Steam Deck makes a great first edition of this type of device, but it's certainly not flawless. Improvements made in the ROG Ally could push the market even further, offering more power and making for a better user experience.