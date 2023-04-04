Step aside Steam Deck – the Asus ROG Ally is real, and coming for the crown

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to gaming on the go, there are a few options available to you. You could plump for one of the best gaming phones and accept that you aren't quite going to have a console-level experience. Others may choose to grab a Nintendo Switch, but know that you won't have access to the breadth of titles available on PC or other consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X.

Then, last year, we got the Steam Deck. That was designed to be a catch-all solution for gaming enthusiasts who wanted a top-tier experience no matter where they were. It worked, too. Our reviewer was impressed with the customisation options and the ability to hook it up to a more traditional setup, with a gaming mouse and a gaming keyboard.

It's also been pretty much the only example of such a device – until now. That's because Asus have confirmed the launch of the Asus ROG Ally. Initially revealed on April Fools Day, many assumed it was an elaborate prank. But that's not the case. The Ally is coming – and it could knock the Steam Deck out of the park.

ROG, in case you weren't aware, stands for Republic of Gamers, and has been home to Asus' best gaming innovations for close to two decades. It's perhaps most widely known for phones like the Asus ROG Phone 6, and should lend some serious pedigree to the task at hand.

Specs are few and far between right now. We know the device will run on Windows 11, and feature an AMD Ryzen APU inside – Asus say it's the fastest AMD APU yet. It also sports a dual-fan design, to keep the handset cool and quiet while you play.

The YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips (opens in new tab) also shared a video getting hands on with the a ROG Ally prototype. Linus was relatively tight-lipped on specs, but mentioned that it had "double the performance, twice the refresh rate, and more than double the resolution."

He also mentioned that the display featured 500 nits of brightness, beating the Steam Deck by 100 nits. The device also weighs a comfortable 608 grams, and features a fingerprint sensor which can make it easier for devices to be shared.

After looking at the internal components, Linus also predicted a maximum of 1TB storage, and a battery life that is competitive with the Steam Deck. There's no word on pricing or availability yet, though.

But realistically, unless this is wildly out of pace with the Steam Deck when it comes to pricing, this sounds like a phenomenal product. There seems to be a host of updates in crucial areas which will positively impact the gaming experience. Keep your eyes peeled for updates – this one could be big.