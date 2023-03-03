Next generation Google Pixel phones could get a serious performance upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The dust has only just settled on the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, but already rumours about their successors is coming thick and fast. Widely regarded as two of the best Android phones at the moment, the range gained fans for its AI-integration, particularly in the camera.

Just yesterday, we heard more details about the Google's next-gen cheap phone – the Google Pixel 7a – but today's news is arguably even more juicy. According to tech tipster, The Galox (opens in new tab), the next generation of Google's Tensor chipset will use a 3nm fabrication process.

That would see the Tensor line skip 4nm altogether, jumping straight from the 5nm Tensor G2 to a 3nm Tensor G3. In real terms, that should offer a significant boost to performance capabilities and efficiency, with The Galox adding that, "Performance will be a lot closer to other flagships."

It's a big upgrade for Pixel phones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which powers most of this years' flagship handsets – like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Xiaomi 13 Pro – uses a 4nm process. Similarly, Apple's current processors all use 4nm fabrication, although their next generation is slated to use a TSMC 3nm process, too. The Tensor would use Samsung's fabrication process.

The Pixel 7a, as well as other rumoured devices like the Google Pixel Tablet, are expected to be unveiled at the Google I/O event, which usually takes place each May. The next generation of premium Pixel handsets would be unlikely here though. That's expected later in the year – around October.