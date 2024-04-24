New Samsung Galaxy foldable phones set to come in a rainbow of colours

Quick Summary The colour options for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 have been leaked. A wide array of options have been rumoured, offering a wealth of great options for users.

One of the biggest trends over the last few years has been the increased demand for foldable phones. Marked as a game-changing technology, we've watched the market emerge and evolve in front of our eyes.

At the forefront of that is an ever-changing array of Samsung phones. While not always the most technologically advanced systems, the combination of decent, fashion-forward designs coupled with the household name brand status has elevated their standing above their competitors.

That has led to their pair of devices – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, currently – topping many buying guides on the market. Now, we've learned some more details about their successors – and things are set to get colourful.

That's according to Ross Young – a well respected tech insider with a great track record for leaking device colours. According to his tweet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come in seven different colour variants.

Those are:

Light Blue

Mint

Silver Shadow

Yellow

Crafted Black

Peach

White

That's a wide variety of different options, and should offer something for everyone.

By contrast, the Z Fold 6 is only said to come in five variants. Those are:

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Navy

Light Pink

Silver Shadow

Crafted Black

White

It's not yet clear if those options will be available across both the standard and the widely anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra model, or not.

Still, it's an exciting palette. The apparent reintroduction of a standard white hue will please many users. The decision to only offer off-white hues was met with a degree of trepidation, and this leak suggests the plain white will return.

Elsewhere, Young also leaked information about the storage options on the devices. There, the Z Flip 6 is said to come in 256Gb and 512GB options, while the Z Fold 6 will feature those two, plus a 1TB option.

With these devices expected to launch later in the summer, it's fair to assume these are fairly accurate. Normally, when leaks appear way before launch, it's worth taking them with a pinch of salt. However, with a short window until the launch and a source with a good reputation, we'd expect these to be pretty accurate.