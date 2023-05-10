Fjallraven/Specialized SS23 collection looks so delicious it might make me try bikepacking

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What do you get when you combine the knowledge of Swedish hiking experts at Fjallraven and the Californian biking wizards at Specialized? A one-of-a-kind bikepacking collection, of course! A collection I simply can't stop thinking about ever since I received the official photos – it might make dust off my gravel bike and strap on my bike helmet again!

This isn't the first time the two brands worked together, and many items in the new collection are iterations of gear already available to buy, such as the new S/F Sun Field Suit, which builds on the foundation laid by the S/F Field Suit. I'm getting string Wes Anderson vibes from that one!

The SS23 Collection is said to be based on the "unfailing belief that the more people discover the joy that comes from being in nature, the more the world will benefit" and includes "next-level on-bike storage solutions and bags to technical apparel and accessories."

(Image credit: Fjallraven/Specialized)

Highlights from the collection include the S/F Expandable Hip Pack Backpack (opens in new tab), which can expand from 4.5L to 11.5L in a matter of seconds, allowing you to carry however much gear you want without weighing you down. Made from the same Vinylon F material Fjallraven uses for their backpacks, the S/F Expandable Pack weighs only 325 grams and comes in three colours.

Another cool item is the S/F Sleep Poncho (opens in new tab). It's a lightweight sleeping quilt that doubles as an insulating poncho, eliminating the need to bring an insulating jacket. The poncho has a draft collar and a hand-warming kangaroo pocket at the front. Two Sleep Ponchos can be zipped together to create a cosy two-person sleep system – couple goals!

(Image credit: Fjallraven/Specialized)

Also part of the collection is the updated S/F Sun Field Suit (opens in new tab), a thinner and airier follow-up to the original S/F Field Suit (opens in new tab) for extra comfort on warmer days. Features low profile chest pockets, side ventilation, waist adjustment, reflective fold ups and a leg pocket.

There are tons more products included in the collection, such as helmets, shirts, shorts, coats, pannier bags and more! Find out more about the Fjallraven x Specialized SS23 Bikepacking collection at Fjallraven (opens in new tab) and Specialized (opens in new tab).