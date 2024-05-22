New Bell & Ross BR 03 gets a beautiful steel and rose gold upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY Bell & Ross has just debuted a new BR 03 watch. The BR 03 White Steel & Gold has a new casing of steel and 18-carat rose gold materials, and is complete with an opaline dial.

Bell & Ross has just released its 2024 version of its popular BR 03 watch. The Bell & Ross BR 03 White Steel & Gold has been reinvented with new casing featuring steel and rose gold materials while still maintaining that iconic square shape that Bell & Ross is known for.

Bell & Ross launched the BR 03 self-winding watch in 2006, and gave it a total redesign in 2023 with a new 41mm case. In our A Week on the Wrist with the Bell & Ross BR 03 , our resident watch expert found it to be simple, refined and reminiscent of TAG Heuer’s Monaco .

After wearing it for a few weeks, we quickly understood why the BR 03 became a Bell & Ross flagship. Now, it’s been given a significant upgrade for 2024, and fans of rose gold are sure to love it.

Keeping the square 41mm case, the BR 03 White Steel & Gold has a new casing of steel and 18-carat rose gold. The pink hues of the rose gold are used in multiple aspects of the watch, including the Super-Luminova filled skeletonised hands, numerals, hour markers and bezel.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Known for its square case, the BR 03 White Steel & Gold features Bell & Ross’ ‘circle within a square’ design which is held together by four prominent screws in each corner. The watch sits on the wrist via a brown leather strap with white stitching.

Described as a ‘refined urban’ watch, the BR 03 White Steel & Gold has an opaline white dial that acts as a backdrop to the rose gold accents. The dial has the Bell & Ross logo just underneath the 12 hour, and a small circular date window is located between four and five o’clock. It’s protected by an anti-reflective sapphire crystal, inspired by the cockpit canopy of a fighter aircraft.

The BR 03 White Steel & Gold is powered by the Calibre BR-CAL.302-1 self-winding mechanical movement, which offers a 54 hour power reserve. The watch also has up to 100 metres of water resistance.

