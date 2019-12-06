Never run out of puff again with Anker's PowerCore, just £24 on Amazon right now

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday fade off into the distance, the deals have not stopped: all major UK retailers are offering deep discounts on the latest tech as we head into the Christmas and holiday seasons properly. If you missed out last week, now is your chance to pick up whatever you want.

T3 has spent the past week finding and compiling all of the very best deals around, from smartphones to kitchenware to toys to audio equipment to desktops. You name it, if there was a good deal on it, we found it.

One deal that caught out eye today is over on Amazon, where the Anker PowerCore 20100 power bank is just £23.99, down from the usual £34.99.

Anker PowerCore 20100 (20,000mAh) | Was £34.99 | Now £23.99 | Available at Amazon

Anker has built a reputation for being the go-to brand for power banks and the PowerCore 20100 shows why: 20,000mAh of battery inside a pretty small case, 4.8A outputs for fast charging, and support for all major smartphones and tablets. A device this small really shouldn't have so much puff, but it does.

To give some perspective: 20,000mAh means you could charge an iPhone 7 around seven times, a Galaxy S6 five times, and an iPad mini around twice. Those are pretty incredible figures.

Go and grab this as a nice little stocking filler right now for £24.