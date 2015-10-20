MSI GS40 Phantom is world’s thinnest and lightest Skylake gaming notebook

MSI has announced the GS40 Phantom, which the company claims is the world's thinnest and lightest gaming laptop. It's been launched alongside another the GT80 Titan, a portable that packs some serious graphics.

The GS40 Phantom is being pitched as a compact 14-inch powerhouse. It packs a sixth-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970M GPU into a small frame that measures 0.86 inches thick (22mm) and weighs 3.5lb (just under 1.6kg).

The processor is a Core i7-6700HQ which runs at 2.6GHz with Turbo up to 3.5GHz. It's backed up by 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2133MHz), which should provide plenty of grunt in conjunction with a GTX 970M to drive the full HD 14-inch display.

As for storage, the laptop pairs a 128GB PCIe SSD with a 1TB 7200rpm spinning hard disk.

You also get a brushed aluminium chassis, Windows 10, and a backlit keyboard. Smart sound is promised courtesy of ESS SABRE audio and Nahimic Audio Enhancer, the latter of which employs directional sound effects for a more immersive and realistic experience.

The GT80 Titan is an upcoming desktop replacement gaming laptop (in other words, a bulky beast which eats through battery power), MSI also revealed, although the company only detailed a couple of key points regarding this machine.

It boasts a Skylake processor, along with twin Nvidia GTX 980s in SLI for serious power on the go. The GT80 also benefits from a mechanical keyboard with Cherry Brown MX switches.

The GS40 Phantom has been priced up at $1,600 (around £1,030) over in the US where it is now on sale. It should be available in the UK before too long. As for the GT80, no release date has yet been mentioned.

