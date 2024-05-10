Motorola Razr 50 Ultra pricing leak will hardly see Samsung losing any sleep

Quick Summary The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to launch around for €1,200, similar to the previous model. This price potentially puts it at a disadvantage against the cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is nearing launch, with a flurry of leaks over the past month. It's expected to make its debut some time in June 2024, following the launch pattern of the Moto Razr 40 Ultra. But the most recent leaks might see Samsung breathe a sigh of relief.

According to DealInTech, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will have a launch price of €1,200 (about £1,032). It's worth noting that this price is said to be for the 12GB model with 512GB storage, so it's a healthy loadout. It's also about the same price that the Moto Razr 40 Ultra launched at, although that was for 8/256GB.

It makes sense for Motorola to launch this device around the same price point as the previous model, but it's worth approaching that loadout with some caution, as it seems like a lot of storage as standard.

Motorola has two models of the Razr 40, with the lower model losing the Ultra name and sporting more mid-range specs. The Razr 40 launched at £799 in the UK, making it a much more affordable folding phone option.

Motorola presents serious competition to Samsung, and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra definitely had the best cover display, even if the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a better device overall and our top folding phone at the time of writing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is cheaper at £949 for the 512GB model - but as cheap as £849 for the 256GB version. While the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is due to be replaced by the Galaxy Z Flip 6 – likely in July 2024 – it still has a price advantage against Motorola.

What can you expect from the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra?

We've seen leaks surrounding the Moto Razr 50 Ultra, suggesting that it's going to come in blue, green and Peach Fuzz colours, we've seen a leak of the front and back of the phone, suggesting there isn't going to be a huge design change, but it's likely to launch soon, thanks to listings appearing at various regulatory agencies.

The Moto Razr 40 Ultra was powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so there's plenty of opportunity for a hardware update for more power, although thermal management needs to be considered to keep the performance of the phone up to scratch.

That might mean there's a range of internal changes to better manage the heat, while the 6.9-inch internal display and 3.6-inch external displays are likely to stay. The previous 3800mAh battery isn't huge, but flip phones do tend to have smaller capacities than regular candybar devices.

There's still plenty to look forward to: there aren't a huge number of flip devices to choose from, and it still feels like Motorola and Samsung have everything to play for.