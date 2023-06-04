The Motorola Razr 40 is the cheap foldable phone we need

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Last week, Motorola unveiled a duo of new foldable phones. The pair – which sport the iconic Razr moniker – represent the latest and greatest from the company, as they attempt to battle flip phone kings like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Razr name carries a lot of weight here. Back before flip phones had complicated bending screens and touchscreen cover displays, the Razr was top of the pile. In the mid-noughties, it was the phone to have, making its mark with CEOs and supermodels alike.

Things are different now, but the new handsets prove the name isn't just stolen valour. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is every bit the premium phone, with a whopping 3.6-inch cover display and a 165Hz refresh rate.

But it's the cheaper Motorola Razr 40 which I think is the better release. It carries a more modest spec sheet than it's sibling, but it's certainly no slouch. You'll find a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and a whopping-by-foldable-standards 4,200mAh battery on-board.

The main camera sensor is a 64MP unit, with a 13MP for ultrawide shots and a 32MP selfie camera. It's main display packs a stunning 144Hz refresh rate too, putting it clear above most others on the market.

Okay, it doesn't have the big cover display which so many are praising on the Ultra. That's a fair criticism, particularly as every foldable manufacturer has pushed for bigger flip phone cover displays in recent years.

But that's only a concern if you're trying to be the best flip phone on the market, and I don't think that's what the vanilla Razr 40 is all about. This is a phone that is designed to entice users over to the dark side. With a retail price of £799, it should sit right in the mix with a host of traditional Android phones, offering curious consumers the chance to try without breaking the bank.

It looks set to be the first device with a real chance of doing that, too. Sure, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is only £50 more expensive, but Oppo isn't a brand that has a lot of pull in non-tech spheres. My Mum knows what a Motorola is – she probably thinks Oppo is a youthful swear.

I can see this phone being the catalyst for foldable phone acceptance with a mainstream audience. And I certainly hope it does. That would likely inspire more brands to offer a more affordable solution, and start to make flip phones a truly viable option.