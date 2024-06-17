Motorola Razr 50 Ultra breaks cover – appears online in a couple of colours

Quick Summary The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to be released on 25 June in China. It will reportedly feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM and 4,000mAh battery - and come in a Peach Fuzz colour.

When it comes to folding phones, it's the flip-style that has really resonated with customers. Being able to fold your phone in half so it's more compact in your pocket or bag has seen the reborn Motorola Razr phones become popular – especially with Moto offering a couple of different models.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra has been the subject of a number of leaks and rumours and now, thanks to a new one from 91mobiles, we can have a good look at the design of the phone with an insight into some of its specs.

It's worth noting that the new Motorola Razr models are expected to be announced on 25 June in China, before getting a global launch at some later date. It's also expected that there will be a Motorola Razr 50 as the affordable model, with the Razr 50 Ultra as the flagship.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The images come courtesy of Taiwan's National Communications Commission which regulates telecommunications there. We're treated to a look at a blue handset and one in peach. Motorola has, in recent years, offered a Pantone Colour of the Year model and so, in 2024, that colour is Peach Fuzz. That should explain why there's a peach Moto Razr 50 Ultra.

The NCC listing doesn't tell us too much, but it does reveal that there's a 4,000mAh battery and amongst the photos is a 68W adapter, suggesting it might have fast charging.

To boost the specs, we have a Geekbench listing, which says that it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 hardware with 12GB RAM, representing quite the bump over the Razr 40 Ultra. Unfortunately, that might mean its also going to be more expensive.

Otherwise, we're not expecting huge changes from the previous model: it's likely that Motorola will keep the 6.9-inch 165Hz main display and the 3.6-inch exterior display, along with the IP52 protection rating.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Does Samsung need to be worried?

Motorola isn't the only player in town when it comes to flip phones. Samsung is widely known to be preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and it seems that both models will have matching battery capacities and big external displays gracing their clamshell designs.

It may very well be the case that both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 too, suggesting parity when it comes to power. While Samsung is said to be boosting the resolution of its main camera, Motorola recently went the other way, dropping from a 50-megapixel sensor to a 12-megapixel sensor in the Razr 40 Ultra. Exactly where Motorola will take the camera in the new model remains to be seen.

It has been reported that the Moto Razr 50 Ultra might be quite a bit more expensive than Samsung's flip phone. Motorola has an advantage in that it offers a lower-priced model too, with a flagship and a more affordable model.

When it comes to software, Motorola's UI is closer to Android, while Samsung offers a complete overhaul with One UI and both have their pros and cons.

So there's plenty to be considered. Samsung will beat Motorola to global launch, but within the next couple of months we'll have two premium folding phones to flip out over.