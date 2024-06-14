Motorola Razr 50 launch date revealed – and it's really soon

Quick Summary Motorola has confirmed that its latest flip phone family will launch on 25 June 2024. That's for China only, initially, with a global launch expected to follow in July.

Motorola will formally unveil its new Razr foldable phones in just over a week's time. It has confirmed that a launch event will take place in China on Tuesday 25 June 2024 at 2pm local time.

The Lenovo-owned brand hasn't mentioned the exact name or number of devices planned – just that the presentation will be for the "Moto Razr 2024" – but we're expecting both a Motorola Razr 50 and a much-leaked Razr 50 Ultra.

The latter is likely to head worldwide too, but the initial launch will be for the Chinese market, it is claimed. A global launch event is tipped to follow a matter of weeks later, in July.

Motorola posted the launch details on the Weibo site in its homeland (via Gizmochina), but with relatively little extra detail. The event is being held in Hangzhou.

In all honesty, there's not a whole lot left to launch – with very few surprises expected.

That thanks to a swathe of leaks over the last few months, including official-looking press renders and a spec list.

If genuine, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch POLED internal display featuring a 2640 x 1080 resolution and 165Hx refresh rate.

The cover display will be 4-inches, it is claimed, with a couple of cameras – each 50-megapixel. A 32-megapixel camera will be found once unfolded.

The phone will reportedly run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will also have a 4,000mAh battery that supports 45W charging.

The Ultra model is also said to support dual SIM.

As for the standard Razr 50, it will cut some corners to presumably keep the price down. That will include a slightly smaller front screen, a drop in refresh rate on the main one to 120Hz, and a lower spec camera on the front.

Its processor will also allegedly be the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, while you should only expect 8GB of RAM and 256GB.

We'll find out for sure a little later this month. And we'll bring you more on UK, European and US availability when we have it.