Long awaited patch confirmed to land at the end of this week

Minecraft Xbox 360 developer 4J Studios has confirmed that its much anticipated upcoming update will be available to download on Friday, April 5th.



Title Update 9 – which comes with a huge number of changes, including the introduction of The End – was first teased at the end of last year. Then in February, 4J Studios gave the first official word of its impending release.



OXM confirmed the release earlier this morning.