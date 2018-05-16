Love the outdoors? You need the Finisterre x Vivobarefoot coastal adventure collection

British clothing brand Finisterre’s latest collaboration sees it partner with Vivobarefoot to create a range of barely-there shoes for anyone with a taste for adventure.

Vivobarefoot is renowned for its minimalist footwear, doing away with stiff soles, cushioning and heels. The new collection consists of two designs, as well as a waterproof rucksack to complement your outdoor lifestyle.

First up is the Vivobarefoot x Finisterre Ultra Bloom, a shoe made from algae-based bloom foam. It is lightweight and breathable, and is designed to be the ‘ultimate adventure shoe for land and sea’.

The Ultra Bloom can be worn on land or in water

The Vivobarefoot x Finisterre Eclipse sandal goes one step further. It’s the closest you can get to being barefoot without going shoeless. The Eclipse features a minimalist sole that offers protection without restriction, and is designed for walking, hiking and running over any terrain.

Wearing the Eclipse is the closest to being barefoot you can get

Finally, complete your look with the Vivobarefoot x Finisterre 35-litre Waterproof Rucksack. Keep your belongings safe and dry, and stop your wet clothes soaking everything else once you’re back on land.

Vivobarefoot co-founder and Creative Director Asher Clark comments: “We are very excited to be partnering with fellow British brand Finisterre to bring two truly original bits of amphibious footwear to their world of surfing lifestyle.

"This coupled with the rucksack creates the perfect 'bare essentials' kit for 48 hours of coastal exploration, camping vibes and hunting for waves. Let your feet feel the ground and I'm sure you’re going to feel the benefits."