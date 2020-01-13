Lego's 4,000 piece Old Trafford set brings the theatre of dreams to your living room

Possibly the only people more passionate than Lego fans are football fans, and now the two are coming together. Well, they are for Man Utd fans, at least.

The Lego Creator Expert Old Trafford is a 3,989 recreation of the 110-year-old stadium, complete with Holy Trinity statue out the front and Munich Clock.

As part of the Creator Expert range, this is a fiddly build intended for adults or older teens, with the end result aimed at being as close to realism as possible (with Lego twists, of course).

The best Lego of all kinds

Today's best Lego deals

Look inside the stadium and you'll see the full pitch, with goals (cleverly made from see-through pieces) and even differently-shaded squares on the pitch. All the branding on the stands is included, along with every architectural detail.

It's built to a 1:600 scale, and sits at 6.5 inches high, 18 inches long and 15 inches wide when finished.

It costs £249.99, and is available for Lego VIP members from January 16th (or everyone else from Feb 1st) at the Lego Store online.

Here's a load more pictures, to help you decide if this is the January transfer you've been hoping for.