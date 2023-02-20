Le Creuset launches Azure collection & we’re obsessed with the new colour

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The start of 2023 has seen many exciting product releases, from smartphones to smart speakers. But a more recent launch that will appeal to passionate home cooks and bakers is the new Azure collection from Le Creuset (opens in new tab), a bold blue range of cookware, stoneware and accessories, inspired by the Mediterranean sea.

Le Creuset is well known for its attractive and practical range of enamelled cast iron products, including Dutch ovens, casseroles and roasting pans. With over 95 years of experience, the brand knows how to appeal to a wide audience, with its stunning collections of classic cookware and themed collaborations like the Le Creuset X Harry Potter (opens in new tab), aimed to make cooking more exciting for the younger generation.

The newest launch from Le Creuset is the Azure collection, the latest colour offering from the brand. We all know the classic volcanic colour from Le Creuset, but the Azure collection takes a slightly calmer approach with brilliant blue hues and tones.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

According to Le Creuset, the Azure blue shade is actually brighter and clearer than its other blue colours. It also has a prominent gradient for a more modern look that can fight for attention amongst bolder colours but can also sit in the background to allow lighter shades to shine.

The Azure collection perfectly resembles the Mediterranean aesthetic, an interior design trend that incorporates natural finishes, coastal influences and the climate and culture of the Mediterranean region. A beautiful mix of French design and Mediterranean themes, this vibrant colourway is designed to captivate the senses, evoke feelings of blue skies and add a pop of colour to your space.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset)

In the new Azure collection (opens in new tab), you can find classic Le Creuset products reimagined in the new colour which can stand out on their own or blend in nicely with your existing Le Creuset dishes. For example, the iconic Cast Iron Round Casserole (opens in new tab) looks beautiful in the new Azure colour and is available in multiple sizes, starting from £195 and going up to £345.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset) (Image credit: Le Creuset)

Other products include the signature casseroles, soup pots, roasters and skillets, plus accessories like salt pigs, pepper mills, ramekins, mugs, butter dishes, dinner plates and oven-to-table trivets. Accessories start from as little as £14 and are a great way to start your Le Creuset collection if you’re on a tight budget.

Speaking of pricing, the Azure colourway is available for the same price as Le Creuset’s other iconic colours. Similar to its existing collections, shoppers can also get 4 for 3 on the Stoneware Dinner Plates (opens in new tab) at Le Creuset in the new Azure colour. For now, the Azure collection is only available on the Le Creuset website.