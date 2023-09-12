Latest Wahoo smart trainer adds game-changing feature for cyclists

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to selecting one of the best turbo trainers for indoor cycling, there's no doubt that Wahoo's Kickr line has been at the forefront of what's available for many years now. However, it's not been able to fully emulate indoor cycling for a number of reasons.

Now, however, Wahoo has revealed its latest indoor trainer, the Kickr Move, and it's got a game-changing new feature that cyclists will love - meaning you can banish the need for a rocker plate. How so? It introduces fore and aft movement, to a +/-8in degree, in addition to increased tilt, so you get greater comfort and a more realistic indoor ride.

If you've already got a full-on Wahoo Kickr V5 indoor setup, replete with Wahoo's Kickr Desk, Climb and Headwind products, then you might be wondering how that's feasible without knocking the Climb over. Well, Wahoo has also introduced an adaptor (called the Kickr Climb Base Adaptor), so the full suite of kit will function without a hitch. And if not, here's a shopping widget to browse the accessories at the best prices:

Speaking of price, the Wahoo Kickr Move, which is clearly at the top of the table when it comes to the company's hierarchy of turbo trainers, will be priced at £1,399/ $1,599/ AU$ 2,499 - so it's a significant investment. But a worthy investment if you'll be doing a lot of indoor riding over the winter months.

You're paying for the fact that the Kickr Move is more advanced than any other turbo trainer out there, of course. The product sits on wheels within a fixed, curved inline track - meaning the trainer can move forward and backward along with your motion and power input for a more realistic road-like feel. You'll feel it most in a standing sprint, for example, just as you would on a real road bike.

It sounds like a really savvy solution to what many have instead opted for: rocker plates - whether purchased, commissioned or self-built - add a platform to permit movement and effectively add realism and comfort, but that can be bothersome when mounting and not everyone will want to add a heavy turbo trainer to a tiltable platform either - especially if you can hammer out four-figures of wattage power.