Knog’s wild ride continues with limited edition "ⓚhaos Purple" bike lights

If you thought Knog’s recent rebranding was dazzling, wait until you see what the Melbourne, Australia-based brand cooked up next.

Hot on the heels of their Blinder X and Blinder E launch, Knog is diving headfirst into the world of drop culture with their latest limited edition collection. And let’s just say, it’s about as subtle as a disco ball at a silent retreat.

The new "ⓚhaos Purple" collection features the best-selling Blinder 900 light and the ever-popular Oi Classic bells, now available in a metallic purple that’s so eye-catching it could probably be seen from space.

But it’s not just about the colour; each piece is meticulously anodized and adorned with 3-dimensional laser etched iconography and sublimation pattern work. It’s basically bike gear meets high art.

Design Director Anton van Maanen, who has spent the last eight years pushing the boundaries of bike accessory aesthetics, clearly decided it was time to toss the rulebook out the window.

“We wanted to transcend limitations and create something truly expressive and innovative,” he says, while probably wearing sunglasses indoors due to all the reflective glory around him.

The "ⓚhaos Purple" collection, which is charmingly dubbed Limited Spec 001, is set to drop worldwide today in very small quantities. The Blinder 900 LTD will set you back $89.95, and the Oi Classic bell is a more modest $24.95.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and prepare to pounce – this release is sure to disappear faster than you can say, "Where’s my bike?"

For more information, visit Knog now. And remember, in the world of Knog, the night is always young and now, a whole lot more purple. Also, check out T3's best bike light and best bike rear light guides for more info on these clever cycling accessories.