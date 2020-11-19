Karcher launches its Black Friday Sale: get up to 40% off everything from pressure washers to window vacs

Black Friday is on the way and to coincide with the bargains bonanza Karcher is also launching its so-called ‘Yellow Weekend’, reflecting the German brand’s fixation with producing, er, yellow products.

During the promotion customers will be able to get an additional 10% off, on top of any existing promotional prices contained on the Karcher website. However, you should note that the offer will run from midnight on Friday 27 November until midnight on Monday 30 November. So it's not on just yet, but they still have deals right now as you can see down the page.

All you’ll need to do to bag the Yellow Weekend bargains is to use the promo code YELLOW10, which’ll get you the extra 10% off Karcher's home and garden range. So, lookout for bargains on pressure washers, window vacs, floor cleaners and more besides.

Karcher also has a new range of cordless garden care products, which offer the same premium build and quality performance you get with all of its other gadgets. If you're a green-fingered type who hits the garden in winter then what's not to like?

The best Karcher deals so far

Here's our pick of the bunch from the Karcher catalogue but they've got all sorts on offer during the Yellow Weekend sales extravaganza. And these discounts are available right now.

Karcher K 3 Home pressure washer | Was £169.99 | Now £119.99 | Save 29%

This home pressure washer is ideal for occasional use for sprucing up the patio, driveway or blasting anything else that's covered in grime around your property. Comes with all the attachments, plus patio cleaner and patio and deck detergent.View Deal

Karcher K 4 Full Control Home pressure washer | Was £279.99 | Now £229.99 | Save 18%

The K4 has won an award for its design, but the best bit about this pressure washer is its cleaning capability. Load up with the supplied liquids and you'll soon be returning your grubby patio, decking and other winter-weary areas to their former glory.View Deal

Karcher WV Black Edition window vac | Was £79.99 | Now £49.99 | Save 38%

Get gloriously streak-free glass around the house with this nifty gadget. It's great at getting flat surfaces looking perfect, including windows and shower screens. Comes complete with everything needed for a pristine finish, time after time.View Deal

Karcher Steam Cleaner SC 2| Was £149.99 | Now £99.99 | Save 33%

There's nothing quite like the power of steam for shifting ingrained dirt. The SC 2 is brilliant around the home, with its deep-cleaning properties taking on the full spectrum of grime thanks to an array of accessories that suit all manner of cleaning challenges.View Deal

