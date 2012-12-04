Jonathan Ross releases iPhone game

Jonathan Ross has released a smartphone game called Cacha Cacha Aliens

By

TV personality and Nintendo fan, Jonathan Ross, has released his first gaming app for the iPhone

He's hosted successful TV and radio shows and even written his own series of comic books. Now Jonathan Ross has decided to step into the lucrative arena of games development.

Ross is credited as a concept and design director on an iPhone game released by developer Hot Sauce called Cacha Cacha Aliens. In it, players visit planets in outer space that are overrun by colourful aliens and the object of the game is to round up these little terrors over 45 levels.

Ross, along with fellow TV personality and all-around-nice-guy, Stephen Fry, provide voices for two of the playable characters. Cacha Cacha Aliens is priced at 69p on the iTunes Store.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.