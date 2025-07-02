It's almost been a full month since the Nintendo Switch 2 first went on sale, and – it almost goes without saying – promptly selling out.

But there's suddenly been a fresh restock, with one reputable UK retailer offering the Mario Kart World console bundle up for sale right now.

Grab the Switch 2 deal on Smyths Toys now

You'll need to be quick, though, as these restocks don't stick around for long – especially the ones with home delivery, rather than just in-store collection.

Millions of people have already managed to nab Nintendo's new console, but the demand is still high. That's where T3's UK stock tracker can be your helping hand.

When I updated that feature this morning, I saw Smyths Toys had a restock for the Mario Kart World console bundle. It's the only place I can find stock, with Very and Amazon taking pre-orders for delivery later in July.

Smyths

Smyths Toys suddenly has more Switch 2 stock for home delivery, which is a rarity from the often in-store collection option. You'll have to stomach an extra £2.99 delivery, but that's a small addition to pay – as you won't find Nintendo's console elsewhere today!

I've been gaming my way through Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Switch 2 Edition form for some weeks since my console arrived a month back. And it's been a glorious experience.

I also acquired some accessories, for an even better experience, which you can also add to basket at Smyths or get from elsewhere. I've written about the 4 essential accessories to buy – with a microSD Express card being one – so do consider the extras worth grabbing.

It's clear to see why the console has been so popular. I've written my full review of this 5-star console and can only anticipate it getting better – and with Donkey Kong Bananza around the corner, released later this month, the Super Mario Odyssey team's work will surely translate beautifully in that new game.

So, get at it – the Nintendo Switch 2 is now here to buy at Smyths. It's currently the only place in the UK to get the console delivered ahead of next week. So you'd best be quick to pick up one of the final boxes. G'luck!