Switch 2 review in 60 seconds – is Nintendo’s console worth buying now?

Got more time? Read T3's full Switch 2 review here. Otherwise, after two weeks using the console, here's our speed rundown on whether it's worth buying now.

What is it?

The sequel to Nintendo's super-popular Switch console, the Switch 2 can be used as a portable handheld or connected to your TV via the included Dock.

It includes magnetically-connecting Joy Con 2 controllers, which makes multi-player gaming at home a breeze.

How much does it cost?

Launched on 5 June, the Switch 2 has proven popular (see T3's stock tracker for the latest in the UK). It's priced at £395.99 / $449.99 / AU$699.99 for the console only, or more in the Mario Kart World bundle.

What games are there?

Mario Kart World is the day-one exclusive, which you can only play on Switch 2. Donkey Kong: Bananza will arrive in July, further adding to the console's exclusive roster.

The Switch 2 is also backwards compatible, however, meaning original Switch games can be played.

Some, such as the two main Zelda titles, have official upgrade pack options via the Nintendo Store, while others just run better thanks to the new console's greater power.

The 60 second review: Nintendo Switch 2

PROS: 7.9-inch display is bright and detailed Nintendo games are always winners Masterful hardware design

CONS: Not OLED So-so battery life Limited launch titles



The must-have product of 2025, while the battery life could be better for its portable mode, the key success of Nintendo's new console is in its exclusive first-party games.

With only Mario Kart World making waves on day one, however, some may choose to wait for greater incentive before purchase.

Some may want to wait even longer for an OLED version, but that'll likely be years away. The 7.9-inch LCD of the console is no letdown, however, as it's bright and detailed.